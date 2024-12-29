Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance
Shares of TSRYY stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.
About Treasury Wine Estates
