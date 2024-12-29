Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the November 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Techtronic Industries Stock Performance
TTNDY opened at $65.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average of $67.19. Techtronic Industries has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $78.85.
Techtronic Industries Company Profile
