Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Update

Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.
Nexxen International Stock Performance
Shares of TTTPF opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. Nexxen International has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $5.00.
About Nexxen International
