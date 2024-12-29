thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,400 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 1,409,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.7 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TYEKF opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.83.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

