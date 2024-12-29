thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,400 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 1,409,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.7 days.
thyssenkrupp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TYEKF opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.83.
thyssenkrupp Company Profile
