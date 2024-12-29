Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Up 72.6% in December

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the November 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 606.0 days.
Tsuruha Stock Performance
Shares of Tsuruha stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. Tsuruha has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $60.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.95.
About Tsuruha
