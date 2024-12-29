Michael Chi Sells 17,303 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $483,964.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,019.97. This trade represents a 8.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 19th, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $195,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $234,102.75.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $68,932.24.
- On Friday, October 25th, Michael Chi sold 17,304 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $380,688.00.
- On Monday, October 21st, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $166,500.00.
Hims & Hers Health Price Performance
NYSE HIMS opened at $26.56 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $35.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,936,000 after buying an additional 3,205,108 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after acquiring an additional 883,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 12.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 482,177 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 328,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
