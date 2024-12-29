Michael Chi Sells 17,303 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $483,964.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,019.97. This trade represents a 8.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $195,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $234,102.75.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $68,932.24.

On Friday, October 25th, Michael Chi sold 17,304 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $380,688.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $166,500.00.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $26.56 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $35.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,936,000 after buying an additional 3,205,108 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after acquiring an additional 883,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 12.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 482,177 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 328,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

