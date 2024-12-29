David L. Duvall Sells 14,171 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Duvall sold 14,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $234,388.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,860.14. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 177,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 107,041 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Core Molding Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,516 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

