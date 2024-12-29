Steven L. Berman Sells 2,633 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,633 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $348,925.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 833,812 shares in the company, valued at $110,496,766.24. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dorman Products Stock Down 0.6 %

Dorman Products stock opened at $132.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.87. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.08.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.43. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $503.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DORM. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dorman Products

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 781.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.