Steven L. Berman Sells 2,633 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,633 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $348,925.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 833,812 shares in the company, valued at $110,496,766.24. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dorman Products Stock Down 0.6 %
Dorman Products stock opened at $132.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.87. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.08.
Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.43. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $503.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dorman Products
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 781.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
About Dorman Products
Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dorman Products
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.