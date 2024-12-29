Chantal Gosselin Acquires 10,000 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Stock

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) Director Chantal Gosselin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,400.00.

Chantal Gosselin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 28th, Chantal Gosselin sold 10,000 shares of Ero Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.17, for a total value of C$211,700.00.

Ero Copper Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE:ERO opened at C$19.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -74.04, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52 week low of C$18.38 and a 52 week high of C$32.89.

ERO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ventum Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.33.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

