Chantal Gosselin Acquires 10,000 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Stock

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) Director Chantal Gosselin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,400.00.
Chantal Gosselin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 28th, Chantal Gosselin sold 10,000 shares of Ero Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.17, for a total value of C$211,700.00.
Ero Copper Trading Down 0.9 %
TSE:ERO opened at C$19.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -74.04, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52 week low of C$18.38 and a 52 week high of C$32.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
