Ric Smith Sells 14,583 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $331,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,090,692.25. The trade was a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Ric Smith sold 41,170 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $987,256.60.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $82,293.75.

On Friday, October 25th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $383,241.24.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on S shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,048,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,980 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in SentinelOne by 24.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,282,000 after buying an additional 1,337,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 11.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,072,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,325,000 after acquiring an additional 516,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 8.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,485,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,326,000 after acquiring an additional 355,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 137.3% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,802,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,594 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

