Olivia Nottebohm Sells 12,414 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 12,414 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $395,385.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 453,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,432,700.10. This trade represents a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE BOX opened at $32.02 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,900,000 after purchasing an additional 134,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BOX by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 351,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 48,633 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth about $2,021,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth about $615,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.
