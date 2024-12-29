Olivia Nottebohm Sells 12,414 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 12,414 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $395,385.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 453,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,432,700.10. This trade represents a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BOX Price Performance

NYSE BOX opened at $32.02 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,900,000 after purchasing an additional 134,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BOX by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 351,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 48,633 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth about $2,021,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth about $615,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BOX shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Further Reading

