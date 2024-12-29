Denise P. Carter Buys 555,556 Shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Stock

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) COO Denise P. Carter acquired 555,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 602,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,191.60. This represents a 1,179.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QNRX opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.79.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

