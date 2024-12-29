Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Stock Price Up 22.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) were up 22.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 401,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 120,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Electrum Discovery Stock Up 18.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 21.82 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.
Electrum Discovery Company Profile
Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Electrum Discovery
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Electrum Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrum Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.