Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Stock Price Up 22.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) were up 22.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 401,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 120,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Electrum Discovery Stock Up 18.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 21.82 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

Electrum Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electrum Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrum Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.