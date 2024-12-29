CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Down 25% – Should You Sell?

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) shares fell 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 202,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 252,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

CMC Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMC Metals news, Director Kevin John Brewer acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Metals Company Profile

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

