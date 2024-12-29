The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Trading 2% Higher – What’s Next?

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 401,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,199,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HAIN. DA Davidson cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.43.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a market cap of $586.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 433.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 161.1% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 225.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.