Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Price Up 14.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) traded up 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.40). Approximately 765,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 222,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.35).

Petra Diamonds Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.09, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.76 million, a PE ratio of -96.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.45.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company’s portfolio incorporates interests in three underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan Mine, Finsch and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

