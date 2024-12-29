Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.44 and last traded at $52.42. Approximately 562,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,343,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Get Cameco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCJ

Cameco Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Cameco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.0% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 3.9% during the third quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its position in Cameco by 1.7% in the third quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.