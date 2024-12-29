Quadrise (LON:QED) Shares Up 9.1% – Time to Buy?

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report) shot up 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.08). 12,174,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 5,066,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.59 ($0.07).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Quadrise Stock Up 9.1 %

Quadrise Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.24.

Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.

Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).

