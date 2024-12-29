Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Down 8.9% – Should You Sell?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). 34,387,668 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 21,131,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £5.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.15.
About Rockfire Resources
Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rockfire Resources
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.