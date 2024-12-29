Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $442.65 and last traded at $444.60. 800,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,286,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $450.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.88.

Adobe Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,293 shares of company stock worth $1,679,809 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

