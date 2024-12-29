Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Trading Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.34. 386,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,218,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Xerox Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.26). Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 5.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Xerox by 2.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Xerox by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Xerox by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Further Reading

