Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 28,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 17,628 shares.The stock last traded at $23.31 and had previously closed at $22.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VHI. Barclays raised their price target on Valhi from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Valhi Stock Down 1.0 %

Valhi Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70. The company has a market cap of $630.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valhi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Valhi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the third quarter worth $408,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Valhi by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 138,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Valhi during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,409,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Valhi in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

