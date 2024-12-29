Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Approximately 489,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,878,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Oxford BioDynamics Trading Down 7.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of £3.74 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Oxford BioDynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at Oxford BioDynamics

In other Oxford BioDynamics news, insider David Holbrook bought 49,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £496.53 ($624.80). 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oxford BioDynamics

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.