Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Stock Price Up 18.8% – Should You Buy?

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report) shot up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.14. 108,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 40,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.51.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

