Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Down 7.1% Following Insider Selling

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.39. 5,596,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 9,467,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Specifically, CEO Ali Kashani sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,283,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,177,585. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ali Kashani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,290,990 shares in the company, valued at $47,883,904.50. The trade was a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Serve Robotics news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,295,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,451,053. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SERV shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Serve Robotics Trading Down 7.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERV. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth approximately $9,636,000.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

