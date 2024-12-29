Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.07. 1,587,548 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,045,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 9.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.19.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

