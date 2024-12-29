QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $155.52 and last traded at $156.57. 754,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,914,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $174.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $409,056.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,130.68. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,127 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,055. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $60,264,000 after acquiring an additional 51,879 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 123.2% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 39.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 176,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,068,000 after buying an additional 50,438 shares in the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 664,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,969,000 after acquiring an additional 29,287 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

