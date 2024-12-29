Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Trading Up 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $9.02. 36,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 78,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Montana Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRJ. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montana Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Montana Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Montana Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Montana Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Montana Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

