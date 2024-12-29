Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Trading 1.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.59 and last traded at $31.55. 2,180,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,769,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.05.

Devon Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $41.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 21.71%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 3,889.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 60.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

