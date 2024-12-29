Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2,390.00 and last traded at $2,422.91, with a volume of 710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,436.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Seaboard alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Seaboard

Seaboard Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -731.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($153.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is -273.56%.

Institutional Trading of Seaboard

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seaboard by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 382.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Seaboard by 91.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 81.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seaboard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,834,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaboard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.