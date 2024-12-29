Getech Group (LON:GTC) Stock Price Up 10.3% – What’s Next?

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03). 366,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 411,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.02).

Getech Group Trading Up 10.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £3.28 million, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.91.

Get Getech Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Jepps sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.77), for a total value of £1,870,000 ($2,353,089.22). 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Getech Group Company Profile

Getech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides government advisory, geoscience, and geospatial services. It operates in three segments: Products, Services, and Asset development. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.