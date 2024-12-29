Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 190313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Immunovant from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Immunovant Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 5,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $152,588.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,429.84. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,460 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $131,837.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,674,811.04. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $2,096,890. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Immunovant by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 252,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

