Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Trading Down 6.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) dropped 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.37. Approximately 2,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 16,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TLX shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.
About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialisation of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. It involved in developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases.
