Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.
Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.
Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $41.29.
Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.59%.
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
