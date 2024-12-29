Short Interest in Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Declines By 16.4%

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of VIMGF opened at C$3.89 on Friday. Vimian Group AB has a 52-week low of C$2.68 and a 52-week high of C$4.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.43.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Featured Articles

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name.

