Short Interest in Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Declines By 16.4%

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Trading Up 7.3 %
Shares of VIMGF opened at C$3.89 on Friday. Vimian Group AB has a 52-week low of C$2.68 and a 52-week high of C$4.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.43.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vimian Group AB (publ)
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Vimian Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimian Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.