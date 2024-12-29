Innovative EV Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Short Interest Down 21.7% in December

Innovative EV Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Innovative EV Technologies Stock Performance

Innovative EV Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Innovative EV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Innovative EV Technologies

VaporBrands International Inc operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

