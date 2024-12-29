Short Interest in Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Declines By 32.3%

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the November 30th total of 296,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,004.0 days.

Venture Price Performance

VEMLF stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. Venture has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36.

Venture Company Profile

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

