Short Interest in Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Declines By 32.3%

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the November 30th total of 296,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,004.0 days.
Venture Price Performance
VEMLF stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. Venture has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36.
Venture Company Profile
