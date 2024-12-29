John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the November 30th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WDGJF

John Wood Group Trading Down 1.9 %

John Wood Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. John Wood Group has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.74.

(Get Free Report)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.