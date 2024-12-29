Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Update

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of VSQTF stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Victory Square Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

