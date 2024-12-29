Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Update

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Victory Square Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of VSQTF stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Victory Square Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.53.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Victory Square Technologies
- Stock Average Calculator
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.