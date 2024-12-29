Short Interest in Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Grows By 23.4%

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 355.4 days.

Winpak Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WIPKF opened at $33.38 on Friday. Winpak has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

