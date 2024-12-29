Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Short Interest Update

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Victrex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Victrex Stock Performance

About Victrex

VTXPF stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 5.30. Victrex has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $13.18.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

Featured Articles

