The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.83.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NYT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times
New York Times Stock Performance
NYSE:NYT opened at $53.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.85. New York Times has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $58.16. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00.
New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $640.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
New York Times Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 30.77%.
About New York Times
The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than New York Times
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.