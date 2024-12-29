Century Communities Announces Executive Leadership Changes with Amended Employment Agreements

On December 27, 2024, Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) disclosed significant leadership changes through amended and restated employment agreements with its executives. The agreements, effective January 1, 2025, mark a pivotal transition within the company.

Under the revised terms, Dale Francescon assumes the role of Executive Chair, while Robert J. Francescon steps into the positions of Chief Executive Officer and President. This adjustment effectively eliminates the Co-Chief Executive Officer structure previously in place.

Additionally, the updated agreements eliminate the previous provisions related to “Retirement.” In its place, executives now have the option to provide strategic advisory services to the Board of Directors on a part-time basis post-retirement.

Furthermore, the Amended Employment Agreements entail minor adjustments to align the language with these significant alterations, reaffirm the executives’ current base salaries, and offer supplementary clarification on various matters.

While the summaries provided here capture the essence of the amendments, specific details can be found in Exhibits 10.1 and 10.2, available as part of the Current Report on Form 8-K submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As per the disclosure, the company reports no material errors or omissions in the information presented. This move underlines Century Communities’ commitment to evolving its executive leadership structure to drive growth and strategic initiatives effectively over the coming years.

