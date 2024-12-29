Kenneth Alvin Seitz Acquires 10,490 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Alvin Seitz bought 10,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.04 per share, with a total value of C$671,779.60.

TSE:NTR opened at C$63.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$60.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.13%.

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.50.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

