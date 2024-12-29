Marc Semigran Sells 29,709 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) insider Marc Semigran sold 29,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $882,060.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,716 shares in the company, valued at $199,398.04. This trade represents a 81.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 94,147 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 88,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000.

EWTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.