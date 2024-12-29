Marc Semigran Sells 29,709 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) insider Marc Semigran sold 29,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $882,060.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,716 shares in the company, valued at $199,398.04. This trade represents a 81.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.12.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EWTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.
Read Our Latest Research Report on EWTX
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Edgewise Therapeutics
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.