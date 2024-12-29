Barclays PLC Acquires 42,012 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 295.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enliven Therapeutics were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELVN. FMR LLC grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,296,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,804,000 after buying an additional 601,611 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,657,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,041,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,611,000 after purchasing an additional 313,019 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $5,998,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,489,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELVN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.02. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 37,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $1,066,644.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,016,035 shares in the company, valued at $28,611,545.60. The trade was a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $335,787.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,514,747.73. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,945 shares of company stock worth $3,478,624. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Articles

