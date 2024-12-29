SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.18.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSRM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.
Shares of SSRM stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61.
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.
