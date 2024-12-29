Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Jennifer K. Hopkins sold 5,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $392,591.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,420.28. This represents a 45.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark A. Frank sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $29,047.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,274.40. This trade represents a 28.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,743 shares of company stock worth $1,958,839 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 28.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2,193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.97. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $70.27.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $272.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 67.04%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

