Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $289.80.

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $277.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.07. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $217.34 and a one year high of $296.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total value of $286,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,517,157.87. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total transaction of $54,266.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,184.64. This represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,400 shares of company stock worth $678,764 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $50,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

