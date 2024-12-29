Barclays PLC Grows Stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 317.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,455 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gorman-Rupp by 218.8% during the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

NYSE GRC opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

